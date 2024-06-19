Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $168,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.