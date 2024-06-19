FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $208.16 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.