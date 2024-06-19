Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

SIGI opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

