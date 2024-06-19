Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $181,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

