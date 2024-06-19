HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,293 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

