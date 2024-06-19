8,497 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.