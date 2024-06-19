HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.45 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $435.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.86 and its 200-day moving average is $430.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

