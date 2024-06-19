Machelle Sanders Sells 4,689 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

