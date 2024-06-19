HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.