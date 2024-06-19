HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

