HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,809 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,052.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $960.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $939.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.