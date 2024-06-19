Gregory L. Zink Purchases 1,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $311.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. Equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NEWT

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.