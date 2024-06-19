Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 294,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 438,846 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,365,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

