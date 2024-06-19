Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock worth $1,121,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

