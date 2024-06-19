FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 526.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $225,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 33.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

