4,362 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 2,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 193,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

