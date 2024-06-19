US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Boosted by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 364.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in US Foods were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.