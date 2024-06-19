HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.51 and its 200-day moving average is $281.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

