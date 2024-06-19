HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

CBOE opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.