10,861 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Prologis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

