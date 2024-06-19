HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 483 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,973.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,605.00 and a 1 year high of $3,989.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,682.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,586.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.