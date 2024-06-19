HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

