HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,130 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NVO opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

