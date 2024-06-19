Fairman Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,472,000.

VNQI opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

