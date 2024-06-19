Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Photronics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
