Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Photronics by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.