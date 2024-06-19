Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

