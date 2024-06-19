Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHD opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

