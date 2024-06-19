Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

