Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,377,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $1,972,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

