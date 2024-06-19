Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIXT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

TIXT stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $15.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

