Accent Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

