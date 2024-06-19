B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Adecoagro worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.