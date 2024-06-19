Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

