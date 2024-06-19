Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

