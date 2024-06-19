Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of RCL stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.