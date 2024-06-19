Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in InMode by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 117,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 97,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InMode by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.