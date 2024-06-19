Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

