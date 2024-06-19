Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

