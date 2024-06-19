Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 251 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

