Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

