Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

