Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 407.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.