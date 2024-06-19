Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

