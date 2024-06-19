Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

