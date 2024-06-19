40,702 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

