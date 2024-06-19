Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Douglas B. Trussler Purchases 20,300 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

