Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $504,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JFrog Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,115. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

