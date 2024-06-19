Insider Selling: TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of TNR Gold stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. TNR Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

