Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sebastian Wahl Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$12,150.00.
Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$20,168.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$5,980.00.
Silver X Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:AGX opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.31. Silver X Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Silver X Mining Company Profile
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
