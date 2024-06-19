Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 747 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

