Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,976 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $109,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,273,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,763,630.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

